On-song Doughboys targeting victory hat-trick as they head to struggling Bedworth United

Francesco Obiagwu bundles home Wellingborough Town's second goal at Grantham on Saturday (Picture: Rib Wobb)

Wellingborough Town will be aiming for a third straight win when they travel to struggling Bedworth United on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doughboys have bounced back to form after a six-match winless run, with success victories after they followed up their dramatic last-gasp derby day win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Grantham Town last weekend.

It was a result that relegated their hosts, and saw Borough rise to ninth as they close in on the end-of-season target set for them by boss Jake Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to finish strongly and try to achieve our next target, which is a top 10 finish," said the Doughboys boss.

They were certainly too strong for Grantham at the weekend.

Borough took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Jack O'Connor, before young Northampton Town loanee Francesco Obiagwu made it 2-0 just before the hour mark.

The home side pulled a goal back from the penalty spot four minutes from time, but Danny Draper made it 3-1 in the final minute.

Saturday will be a test for Stone and his players, as Bedworth are in desperate need of points in their fight against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are currently one place and three points above the drop zone, and were beaten 2-0 at home by Loughborough Students last weekend.

The Doughboys are currently ninth, but have the potential to finish higher as they are level on points with eighth-placed Coleshill Town, with a game in hand, while they are four points adrift of seventh-placed Darlaston Town.

Following Saturday's trip to Bedworth, they wrap up their season with a home game against Sutton Coldfield Town (April 19), a trip to Loughborough Students (April 21) and final day home date with Shepshed Dynamo on April 26.