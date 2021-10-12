Offer for the fans as Diamonds gear up for four in a row at home

AFC Rushden & Diamonds are looking forward to four home games in a row, starting with Rushall Olympic tonight. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

AFC Rushden & Diamonds are back at Hayden Road tonight (Tuesday) and they’re here to stay for a fair while!

Diamonds begin a run of four home matches in row when they take on Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Premier Central.

That is followed by three more home games against Alvechurch (on Saturday), Barwell (October 19) and Biggleswade Town (October 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the club are hoping to see the turnstiles ticking over after they announced that any fans who purchase three tickets for their next four home games via TicketSource will get the third ticket free.

Diamonds go into tonight’s game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Stourbridge in which Connor Furlong scored his first goal for the club.

And boss Andy Peaks said: “We had good support again (at Stourbridge), which was good to hear.

“We have home games coming up, we want to get people through the door and I believe there’s the three for two offer going on so let’s support that, let’s get behind the team and support us at home.

“There isn’t an easy game in this league, I have said that for the past couple of years and it’s the case this year more than ever.

“You have to roll up your sleeves and if we do that, we compete with everyone. If we don’t and we have three or four not quite at it then we are an average team.

“We have to do the fundamentals and if we do that and stay in games, we will always have the opportunity to score goals.”