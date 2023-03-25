Nunn says Diamonds will have to ‘hit reset button’ as relegation is confirmed

The Diamonds boss was delighted with an impressive performance from his team as they held title contenders Leiston to a 0-0 draw at Hayden Road to make it two draws in a row after a dreadful losing streak.

But the stalemate wasn’t enough to keep Diamonds alive for another week as far as the league table was concerned as their relegation, which had been in the works for a while, finally became a reality.

Nunn arrived at Hayden Road with a lot of the damage having already been done.

Chris Nunn

It will be Step 4 football for Diamonds next season and Nunn knows the club will have to “hit the reset button” when the summer arrives.

“The relegation being confirmed is sad but we have known for weeks,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Although we knew that, the important thing was the performance. It’s a game for us to be proud of.

“When I came in, I wanted to fight to keep us up. Unfortunately, it’s not worked out how I would have liked results wise.

“The whole club itself has got to hit the reset button. We have to, as players and staff, link with the supporters. We want a connection with them and I feel we are doing that.

“We have to get some continuity with players and it’s not easy when you’re taking lads in on loan and you’re down near the bottom with no money.

“But the lads we have brought in on loan have given everything for us and I love that.

“I am gutted. I don’t want Rushden to be at Step 4. But things happen in life that you don’t like and you have to deal with it.

“I feel we are going in the right direction on and off the pitch. We just have to keep going.

“Now it’s about how we approach these last seven games. I believe we are making strides forward and that’s clear to see.”

Reflecting on the game with Leiston, Nunn was delighted with what he saw from his players as Dean Snedker saved a second-half penalty to preserve a point and put a dent in Leiston’s hopes of automatic promotion.

“The result was excellent, let’s be honest,” he added. “And the performance was even better.

“In the first half, we had the better chances and we were a bit disappointed going into half-time.

“They definitely had the territorial advantage in the second half but it was never a penalty and then Sneds saved it.

“I was fed up with opposing managers shaking hands at the end and saying ‘well done, you were unlucky’.

“I wanted their benches to be screaming at us and wanting to punch us in the face because we have taken points off them and I think that’s what happened today.

“You wouldn’t think our dressing-room is one of a team that has just been relegated.

“We are just working hard for each other. We have some big games left that affect the top and the bottom and we have got to give it everything we can.”

