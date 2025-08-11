Mixed emotions for boss Sandy as Diamonds kick off with Hayden Road stalemate

Tarik Dallas was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds againsy Shepshed Dynamo (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Boss Elliot Sandy was left frustrated but also proud of his team's performance as they started their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Shepshed Dynamo at Hayden Road on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Diamonds went 1-0 down a matter of seconds after the restart when Jesse Friend netted, but they were quickly level as Tarik Dallas slotted home a 49th-minute equaliser.

On 58 minutes, Shepshed were reduced to 10 men when Cyprian Mtenga received a second yellow card, and although Diamonds pressed and probed for a winner, they couldn't find one and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

"I am frustrated we didn't go on to win the game, but I am proud of the team," Sandy told @AFCRD TV.

"The way they bounced back from going a goal down a minute into the second half was good, and I felt that really spurred us on to really go and push on.

"We got the goal, they ended with a man getting sent off, and we did everything we could to get the second goal.

"We have changed formation, changed personnel, we have hit the bar, but it just didn't fall for us. But there were a lot of positives to take into the rest of the campaign.

"My frustration is that I see it in training, I see flashes in games, and there is just so much more to come from us. But it was a good building block on Saturday.

"Also, credit to Shepshed, they have come and have given us a really good game.

"They have a lot of young lads there who fought for everything, chased everything and they were always a threat in behind.

"On another day we win the game, but fair play to Shepshed. It is a point on the board, a first goal, and hopefully we can build on that."

Diamonds are next in action on Wednesday night when they make the short trip across the county border to take on newly-promoted Rugby Borough (ko 7.45pm).