Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

​Richard Lavery is pledging to have the Kettering Town squad 'back down to earth' ahead of Saturday's return to Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central action.

The Poppies have been on an FA Cup cloud nine since their sensational weekend win over Northampton at Sixfields, and can now look forward to a home second round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

But before that showdown with Grant McCann's league two high-flyers, Kettering have the little matter of four league fixtures to play, starting with Saturday's huge home date with third-placed Redditch United (ko 3pm).

They will go into that game still on top of the table on goal difference, and with two games in hand on all their rivals, and Lavery knows he cannot afford to let the league standards slip.

The league is so tight, with just two points separating the top seven.

"We are back in training and we will be keeping our feet on the floor," said the Poppies boss.

"We are back into league games, with Redditch on Saturday and Telford on Tuesday, so we have to come back down to earth and I will make sure the players will be back down to earth.

"The league is our bread and butter, we are going to go out of the FA Cup at some point, so we have to continue our good form in the league.

"I am quite level-headed, and the FA Cup has gone now for the next three weeks as far as I’m concerned.

"I have to get my head back on the league, and I will make sure the lads are grounded going into Saturday.”

Redditch are on a run of three wins in their past four games, and on Saturday were 3-0 winners at St Ives Town.