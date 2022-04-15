Kettering Town 1 Gloucester City 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Callum Stead converts from the penalty spot to score Kettering Town's winner against Gloucester City. Pictures by Peter Short

The third highest home crowd of the season were able to enjoy a very Good Friday as substitute Callum Stead’s second-half penalty proved decisive.

It wasn’t a classic, it didn’t need to be. And, unlike Tuesday night when they slipped to a shock defeat to Guiseley, the Poppies got the job done.

A solid defensive display was the key. Led by the impressive George Cooper, the Poppies backline ensured goalkeeper Jackson Smith didn’t have a save to make all afternoon, even if there were a couple of nervy moments right at the death.

Callum Stead takes the congratulations after scoring from the penalty spot

The win moved Ian Culverhouse’s team back up to eighth place, just a point off the likes of York City and Boston United. With five games to go, against all the odds, Kettering are right in the shake-up.

There were few chances in a forgettable first half with Gloucester’s Jordon Thompson heading wide at the near post from a Kevin Dawson corner.

But Kettering carved open the best opportunity when Connor Johnson’s cross to the far post was met by Alex Brown and visiting goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards made an excellent stop to keep it out.

Kettering started the second half brightly enough with the hard-working Jordon Crawford slicing an effort wide from a long throw.

Poppies goalkeeper Jackson Smith shows his delight after a win and a clean sheet

But Crawford did have a hand in the game’ decisive moment with 19 minutes to go.

His ball into the danger area found Stead challenging with Dawson and the ball struck the Gloucester player’s raised hand. Referee Matthew Scholes was in no doubt as he pointed to the spot.

Stead took responsibility and kept his cool in the bank holiday heat, sending Wiles-Richards the wrong way and placing his spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Crawford had the chance to wrap things up when Jack Smith’s pass was missed by a defender to leave the forward in the clear but Wiles-Richards was equal to the final shot.

Gloucester threw the kitchen sink at the Poppies late on and there was a heart in mouth moment when a long throw was flicked on and the ball drifted just wide with Jackson Smith rooted to the spot.

There was one final shout for a handball in the Kettering area before the final whistle sounded to signal a return to winning ways.

The Poppies continue to defy the odds and they will have to do it again on Easter Monday when they head to Aggborough to take on old rivals and fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers.

It should be quite the occasion...

Kettering: Jackson Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Cooper, C Smith, Brown; Sharpe (sub Jack Smith, 65 mins), Stohrer (sub Sheriff, 79 mins), Kennedy; Crawford, Deacon (sub Stead, 65 mins). Subs not used: Davies.

Gloucester: Wiles-Richards; Leadbitter, Thompson, Martinez (sub McClure, 75 mins), Hall (sub James, 67 mins), Harrison, Dawson, O’Sullivan; Tomlinson (sub King, 67 mins), Hulbert, Green. Subs not used: Armstrong, Mensah.

Referee: Matthew Scholes.

Goal: Stead pen (72 mins, 1-0).

Bookings: Green, Johnson, Kennedy, Crawford (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man of the match: George Cooper – the Mansfield Town loanee moved into the central role of the back three with Liam Daly ruled out and led an impressive overall defensive display. Goalkeeper Jackson Smith didn’t have a save to make and that was down to a fine effort from the back five with Cooper just about the standout performer.