Jones and Walker on target as in-form Doughboys close in on Midlands Division top five

Glen Walker was on target for Wellingborough Town at Boldmere Sy Michael's (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

Wellingborough Town moved to within a point of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off places with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Boldmere St Michael's on Saturday.

The Doughboys rounded off a profitable week as they made it three wins in the space of eight days, as first-half strikes from Will Jones and Glenn Walker ensured maximum points at the weekend.

The result came off the back of the previous weekend's league win at Rugby Borough and the 3-1 NFA Hillier Senior Cup win over Peterborough Sports in midweek, and sees them rise to 12th in a congested table - with just one point separating fifth place to the Doughboys.

Jake Stone was a happy man after a third straight win, and told @doughboys_wtfc: "We started well and put them under pressure from set-pieces. We went 2-0 up, and Glenn's was a good finish.

"I thought we were okay in the first-half, and deserved the 2-0 lead as they didn't really trouble us as they had the ball in the backline a fair bit.

"In the second half I thought we were better, we looked after the ball better, and maybe could have had another goal, but that might have been a bit greedy.

"The most important thing is two clean sheets in the league, and a win in the cup.

"It has been a week of football and we have played some good teams in Rugby Borough, Peterborough Sports and Boldmere, and to get three wins I am really, really pleased.

"The lads have worked their socks off, and I had said before that our luck would turn.

"I am not saying for a second that it is going to be that way always, but it has been a really good week which we should be really pleased with."

And it could get even better for Stone and his side as they have the chance to jump into the top five on Tuesday night when they host fourth-placed Coventry Sphinx.

But it won't be easy, as the visitors to the Dog & Duck (ko 7.45pm) have yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

"The results in this league are really difficult to predict, and there were another lot on Saturday that were quite strange, so we know every single game is going to be difficult," said Stone.

"We now have Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday, who are unbeaten in the league, so that is going to be a really tough game.

"They will test us, but we have found some confidence and we have to be ready for it."