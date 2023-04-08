Joel at the double as Diamonds make it five without defeat with win at Stourbridge

Two second-half goals from Joel Anker secured the points for Chris Nunn’s team in what was Diamonds’ 500th competitive game since the club was formed back in 2011.

Despite having already been relegated from the Southern League Premier Central, Nunn’s now settled team are finishing the season impressively as they drew level on points with second-from-bottom Hednesford Town.

“I loved it, it was a brilliant performance,” Nunn said.

The Diamonds players and staff enjoy the win at Stourbridge. Picture courtesy of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

“I thought we controlled the game, even when we didn’t have the ball. Sneds (goalkeeper Dean Snedker) has had one save to make so I am really pleased.

“We tried to make life difficult for them in the first half and we did that. The work-rate was outstanding.

“I have a lot of time for the people at Stourbridge, that’s probably the first time I have ever won here.

“I just thought we looked a bit hungrier than them today and it showed on the pitch.”

Nunn reserved special praise for on-loan Peterborough United midfielder Roddy McClinchey and experienced defender Michael Harriman after both impressed once again.

“They are two exceptional lads and two very good footballers,” the Diamonds boss added.

“Roddy is obviously on loan from Peterborough and the kid has such a bright future. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“Michael has come in and you can just see he is getting better with every game and he’s brilliant to have around the place.”

The second part of Diamonds’ Easter weekend comes on Easter Monday as they return to Hayden Road to take on third-from-bottom Bedford Town, who were also relegated this weekend.