‘Individual errors’ are costly as Diamonds slip to fourth loss in a row
Matt Vernon admitted “individual errors” proved costly as AFC Rushden & Diamonds fell to a fourth successive defeat as they went down 2-0 to Alvechurch at Hayden Road.
The interim manager was taking charge for the first time on home soil but a goal in each half from Jediael Abbey and Daniel Waldron secured all three points for the visitors.
It remains a tough campaign for Diamonds at the new board’s hunt for a new permanent manager continues with the team still stranded in the relegation zone and seven points adrift of safety.
And Vernon said: “There were some individual errors at times, the second particularly it was a great run from the lad but he has gone past four or five players.
Most Popular
“The ball has to be won, it wasn’t good enough on the second goal.
“They (Diamonds) have got to get on the front foot physically and step higher up the pitch.
“Once the balls start going in behind you, if you are too deep then by the time you clear the first one and try to step out onto the second ball, they are within shooting range. If that’s five yards further up the pitch it’s 30 yards instead of 25 which is a massive difference.
“We spoke about a lot of stuff that we were going to try to implement out of possession and I thought we didn’t do too badly at times.
“Again, there were individual errors on a tough surface but we have got to get it across to the lads about how we are going to be more effective.
“We do have ball playing players in this squad so it’s on me to find a way to solve that for Tuesday night.”
That next game on Tuesday night sees former boss Andy Peaks return to Hayden Road with his Tamworth side, who remain top of the table despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Bedford Town this weekend.