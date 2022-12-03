‘Individual errors’ are costly as Diamonds slip to fourth loss in a row

The interim manager was taking charge for the first time on home soil but a goal in each half from Jediael Abbey and Daniel Waldron secured all three points for the visitors.

It remains a tough campaign for Diamonds at the new board’s hunt for a new permanent manager continues with the team still stranded in the relegation zone and seven points adrift of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Vernon said: “There were some individual errors at times, the second particularly it was a great run from the lad but he has gone past four or five players.

Miguel Ngwa sees a shot blocked during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' defeat to Alvechurch. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

“The ball has to be won, it wasn’t good enough on the second goal.

“They (Diamonds) have got to get on the front foot physically and step higher up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the balls start going in behind you, if you are too deep then by the time you clear the first one and try to step out onto the second ball, they are within shooting range. If that’s five yards further up the pitch it’s 30 yards instead of 25 which is a massive difference.

“We spoke about a lot of stuff that we were going to try to implement out of possession and I thought we didn’t do too badly at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, there were individual errors on a tough surface but we have got to get it across to the lads about how we are going to be more effective.

“We do have ball playing players in this squad so it’s on me to find a way to solve that for Tuesday night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad