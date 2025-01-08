In-form Doughboys win again to close in on promotion play-off places

Tom Iaciofano was on target for Wellingborough on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

On-song Wellingborough Town are up to sixth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Doughboys are in great form at the moment, and made it five league wins from their past six matches with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Boldmere St Michael's on Tuesday night.

It was a cold one at the Dog & Duck, but Jake Stone's team warmed up the supporters who braved the weather with an excellent performance.

In-form Danny Draper, who scored twice in Saturday's 2-1 win over Anstey Nomads, got the ball rolling when he opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a lob over visiting goalkeeper Jon Brown.

It was 2-0 before the break when Tom Iaciofano doubled the home side's advantage, picking up the ball midway inside the Boldmere half and the driving forwards before slotting home.

The Doughboys remained in control and put the icing on the cake in the 81st minute when substitute Josh Rayfield netted after latching on to a pinpoint pass from Jessie Obeng.

The win means Borough have to be considered serious contenders for the play-offs, as they are now just one place and four points adrift of fifth-placed Long Eaton United, and they also have a game in hand.

Teams below Stone's side do have games in hand, but after their promotion from the United Counties League last season, Stone will be delighted with his side's progress.

They will be hoping to maintain their fantastic run of form on Saturday when they travel to third-placed Worcester City, who are just five points ahead of them.