Ian Culverhouse confirmed as Kettering Town's new manager

Ian Culverhouse has been unveiled as the new manager of Kettering Town. Picture courtesy of Kettering Town FC

Ian Culverhouse has been appointed as the new manager of Kettering Town.

The Poppies have wasted no time in appointing a permanent replacement after Paul Cox’s shock resignation on Friday before he was later confirmed as the new boss of Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United.

Culverhouse arrives at Latimer Park having left National League side King’s Lynn Town at the end of November.

The former Premier League player, who is a member of the Norwich City Hall of Fame after a stellar playing career with the Canaries, achieved incredible success with the Linnets as he led them to back-to-back promotions in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns to take them into the National League.

Now the 57-year-old has been tasked with the job of leading the ninth-placed Poppies in the National League North with his first game at the helm being on Tuesday night when they take on Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park.

And he will be joined by former Kettering goalkeeper Paul Bastock as assistant-manager after the duo had worked so successfully together at King’s Lynn.

Poppies owner Ritchie Jeune confirmed Culverhouse was immediately installed as the club’s number one target to replace Cox on Friday night with the deal being completed after a three-hour meeting between the two parties this morning (Sunday).

“We thought Ian was firmly in the running for the Boston job and we were surprised he was available while also being surprised that we, all of a sudden, didn’t have a manager,” Jeune said.

“As soon as we knew he wasn’t the Boston manager, he became our number one target.

“He has the pedigree and he is a footballing guy. He took King’s Lynn to two promotions into the National League North and then the National League so he knows what it takes. And he also has that experience of being a National League manager.

“To be honest, if Ian hadn’t been available, we would have gone through the traditional route of asking for CVs to be sent in but sometimes things fall into place.

“We had a brief conversation as a club, we contacted him on Friday night, he came in today and we had three hours sitting with him and understanding his philosophy while he understands what we are trying to do with the club.