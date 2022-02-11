Focus is back on the league business for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

AFC Rushden & Diamonds head to Barwell this weekend, looking to bounce back in their bid to reach the Southern League Premier Central play-offs.

Diamonds were beaten 2-0 at third-placed Rushall Olympic last weekend but the damage to their top-five hopes was limited due to results elsewhere.

They make the short trip to Leicestershire still sitting in sixth place with Alvechurch holding the final play-off position on goal difference.

Ravi Shamsi has been ruled out for the remainder of the season

With 12 games to go, Andy Peaks is remaining confident about his team’s chances.

They got back to winning ways on Tuesday as goals from AJ George and Will Jones sealed a 2-1 success over Bugbrooke St Michaels as Diamonds booked themselves a date with league rivals Peterborough Sports in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

But it’s back to league business on Saturday and Peaks is wary of a Barwell side who are on a big run of home matches as they play catch up having played the majority of their early fixtures on the road due to a new 4G pitch being laid at their ground.

“They have had some good results recently,” the Diamonds boss said.

“They came to our place and beat us 1-0 and I thought we were really unlucky that night, their goalkeeper was outstanding.

“Since then, I think they have played all of their games at home because they are catching up after having a 4G pitch put down earlier in the season.

“They have clearly got used to that pitch and they have that advantage so it’s going to be another tough one for us.

“We have got to find a way to bounce back after the loss last week and it’s another game in the quest for where we want to get to.

“We have got ourselves into a great position and we have 12 games left to get the points we need.

“It’s all good and positive and we just have to maintain that.

“There isn’t an easy game in the league and we know we have to be at it.

“Tuesday was a good lesson really. If you’re not quite at it, you can come unstuck against anyone.”

There was some bad news for Diamonds in the last week after forward Ravi Shamsi revealed he would miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Peaks has confirmed Shamsi will require an operation on his knee after playing such a key role in their surge towards the top five.

Peaks says the player is keen to return to Diamonds during the summer but the manager admitted his absence will be a major blow to his team and Shamsi himself.

“Ravi has got to have an operation on his knee,” Peaks added.

“I am disappointed for him as much as anyone. He came in at a time when we were struggling to get results and he gave us that bit of quality.

“Managers and players have told me that he has a reputation for being high maintenance but he has been fantastic for me. I speak to him every week, he’s never missed a training session and he has worked hard.

“I am disappointed for him as a person because he loves his football and he’s going to be out for a while.