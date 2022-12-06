Errors must be cut out as Diamonds take on Peaks’ table-toppers
Matt Vernon says there will be “massive personal responsibility” for the AFC Rushden & Diamonds players when they take on table-topping Tamworth at Hayden Road tonight (Tuesday).
The match will see former Diamonds boss Andy Peaks return with his Tamworth team who, despite sitting a point clear at the top of the Southern League Premier Central, haven’t won in their last six matches.
But the season remains a huge struggle for Diamonds who head into the game on the back of five successive defeats, the latest of which was a 2-0 home loss to Alvechurch on Saturday.
Interim boss Vernon is set to remain in charge for the game as the search for a new permanent manager continues.
And he insists Diamonds will have to keep mistakes to the absolute minimum if they are to get anything from the game.
“There will be some massive personal responsibility,” he said.
“Individual errors have to be at almost none at all. You have to do your job and spur your team-mate on to do their job.
“I thought we started the second half better on Saturday, physically we were higher up the pitch and they were much more on the front foot.
“We have got to find a way to do that for longer periods in the game on Tuesday.”
Tamworth were denied a return to winning ways at the weekend as Bedford Town scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.