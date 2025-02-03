Doughboys get back to winning ways as Rugby Town are swept aside

Action from Wellingborough Town's 3-0 win at Rugby Town on Saturday (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Wellingborough Town got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 win at relegation-haunted Rugby Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was the Doughboys' first since manager Jake Stone signed a new contract at the Dog & Duck, and the players marked the occasion with a strong performance that produced a resounding victory.

New loan signing Tyler Winters marked his debut for the club with the opening goal on 22 minutes, and the Doughboys then doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark through George Barnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory was then assured when Will Jones made it 3-0 on 65 minutes.

The win was Borough's first in three matches, and keeps them on the fringes of the promotion play-off places.

The Doughboys remain in eighth place, five points off the top five, and they have the chance to close that gap on Tuesday night when they travel to fourth-placed Worcester City.

A win will see Stone's side move to within two points of fifth-placed Anstey Nomads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worcester are currently fourth in the table, dropping a place at the weekend following a 1-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Winters, who scored the first goal at Rugby on Saturday, has joined on an initial month-long loan from Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports.

He is a product of the Peterborough United academy system.