Doughboys get back to winning ways as Rugby Town are swept aside
The match was the Doughboys' first since manager Jake Stone signed a new contract at the Dog & Duck, and the players marked the occasion with a strong performance that produced a resounding victory.
New loan signing Tyler Winters marked his debut for the club with the opening goal on 22 minutes, and the Doughboys then doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark through George Barnell.
The victory was then assured when Will Jones made it 3-0 on 65 minutes.
The win was Borough's first in three matches, and keeps them on the fringes of the promotion play-off places.
The Doughboys remain in eighth place, five points off the top five, and they have the chance to close that gap on Tuesday night when they travel to fourth-placed Worcester City.
A win will see Stone's side move to within two points of fifth-placed Anstey Nomads.
Worcester are currently fourth in the table, dropping a place at the weekend following a 1-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield Town.
Winters, who scored the first goal at Rugby on Saturday, has joined on an initial month-long loan from Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports.
He is a product of the Peterborough United academy system.