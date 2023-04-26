The Doughboys finished the season sitting in the top five after, at one point, having been in the hunt for the top two.

On the final day of the campaign, Wellingborough took the lead in front of a crowd of 347 at Butlin Road thanks to Thomas Iaciofano’s fine free-kick in the second half.

However, they were pegged back late on whe David Kolodynski levelled for the home side.

Wellingborough Town finished fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division South

A tough season for Rothwell Corinthians ended with a 3-0 defeat at Cogenhoe United.

Corinthians finished in the second relegation spot at the bottom of the table and will now wait to find out what division they will be playing in next season.

Desborough Town secured a top-10 finish after rounding of their campaign with a 2-1 success at March Town United.

Jim Le Masurier’s team trailed 1-0 at half-time but Iain Blaikie struck his 16th and 17th goals of the season after the break to secure all three points.

The Spartan South Midlands League Division One season draws to a close this weekend with Raunds Town taking on Eaton Socon in their last game of the season.

Having beaten Ampthill Town 4-0 last weekend thanks to a Joe Freeman hat-trick and Rorke Thompson goal, the Shopmates will leapfrog Rushden & Higham United into 14th place with a win on Saturday.

The Lankies rounded off their season with a 4-2 home defeat to Langford, Jake Reynolds and Luca Whitehead on target.

Whitworth completed their campaign with a 3-3 draw against local rivals Burton Park Wanderers with Freddie King scoring a late equaliser. Jacob Thompson and Isaac Reading were also on target for the Flourmen.