Doughboys draw a blank despite Ranger debut as Coleshill claim narrow victory

Taylor Franklin on the attack for Wellingborough Town in their 1-0 loss to Coleshill Town on Saturday (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone knows his side has to take their chances if they are are going to start winning games in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Doughboys suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Coleshill Town at the Dog & Duck on Saturday, to make it five matches without a win.

Stone's side had played out three successive draws ahead of the weekend, but they were undone by a 64th-minute strike from Ben Usher-Shipway and have now slipped to 17th in the table, just two places and two points above the relegation zone.

In the five-game winless streak, the Doughboys have scored just twice, and despite handing a first start to high profile new signing Nile Ranger on Saturday, and also introducing fellow new attacker Ethan Johnston off the bench, they once again drew a blank.

"It is a really disappointing result," Stone told @doughboys_wtfc. "I thought we created enough opportunities to potentially win that game, but in certain areas we forced it a little bit when maybe we could have played an extra pass.

"With the chances we created we absolutely should have scored, and they have had a chance and have scored and it is a fantastic finish.

"They have defended well, they had a gameplan, and I rate them, I thought they were a good side that have won three on the bounce now for a reason.

"I thought we were maybe a little disjointed in the way we were moving the ball, we were hitting it long when we didn't need to and then playing it short when we didn't need to, so there is definitely some work to do on that.

"With Nile in the side we maybe forced it into him when we didn't need to, and maybe didn't link with him, but in truth we created some chances, we should have scored them, and then maybe the result would have been different.

"But the chances are just not going in for us at the moment."

The Doughboys now have a free midweek before facing a huge trip to Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Coldfield are currently sitting in the bottom four, but know a win over the Doughboys will see them leapfrog Stone's side.