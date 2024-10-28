Doughboys and Diamonds on the rise as table-topping Steelmen extend their lead

It was a good day for Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone and his players (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Wellingborough Town are up to eighth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division after a hard-fought 1-0 win at rock-bottom Hinckley LRFC on Saturday.

The match swung the Doughboys' way on the half-hour mark when the home side were reduced to 10 men.

Joseph Lyne was the man dismissed for blocking Joseph Blowers' goalbound shot with his arm in the penalty area.

Jordan Graham stepped up to take the resultant spot-kick and calmly slotted the ball home.

Despite having a man advantage, Jake Stone's side were unable to extend their lead, but did keep a clean sheet at the other end to secure three precious points.

The win means Borough have taken seven points from the last nine available, and they are now just three places and three points outside the play-off places.

One place and one point below the Doughboys are county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds who made it two wins on the spin on Saturday, seeing off Boldmere St Michael's 3-1 at Hayden Road.

Michael Harriman's side were always in control, and were 2-0 up inside 31 minutes thanks to goals from Tejan Thomas and Ethan Johnston.

Ryan Inman then made it 3-0 from the spot on the hour, and although Boldmere pulled one back 12 minutes from time it wasn't enough to stop Diamonds claiming the victory.

Corby Town stretched their lead at the top to four points after an impressive 4-1 win at fourth-placed Darlaston Town.

The Steelmen made the most of second-placed Quorn being without a game due to troubled Walsall Wood once again failing to fulfil their fixture.

Unbeaten Quorn now have three games in hand on Gary Setchell's side, who have reacted brilliantly to their first defeat of the season against their title rivals three weeks ago.

Since that Steel Park loss, Corby have won four on the spin and on Saturday recovered from the steback of going 1-0 down on 18 minutes to win at a canter.

On-loan teenager Neo Dobson levelled the scores on 37 minutes, before Reuben Marshall edged the Steelmen ahead 20 minutes into the second half.

Top-scorer Fletcher Toll then got in on the act late on, netting his 15th and 16th goals of the campaing to wrap up a big win.

The Steelmen are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Wellingborough in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

On Saturday both teams return to league action, with Corby hosting Shepshed Dynamo and the Dougboys entertaining Darlaston, while Diamonds, who are without a game midweek, are scheduled to travel to Walsall Wood.