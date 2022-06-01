Don’t miss our Weetabix League Finals picture special

There were plenty of scenes of celebration during the Weetabix League Cup and Plate finals at Latimer Park

A total of 23 hours of football were played out over the course of three days as the Cup and Plate finals were held.

Hundreds of spectators made their way through the gates over the course of the weekend, while the league expressed their gratitude to the numerous volunteers who ensured things went smoothly.

The RWT Photography team of Robert Windle, Julie Windle, Rui Chamberlain, Megan Dillon were on hand to capture all the joy and celebrations as over 200 young footballers and their coaches took to the Latimer Park pitch to try to secure themselves a moment of glory.

Don’t miss our picture special from the finals only in this week’s Northamptonshire Telegraph, which is out on Thursday.