Diamonds set for MK test as Burgess’ rebuild gathers pace

Manager Andy Burgess has signed a one-year contract at AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture by Hawkins Images

It’s been a busy past week for the club as manager Andy Burgess’ rebuild begins to gather pace.

It has been confirmed that Burgess has agreed a one-year contract for the forthcoming Southern League Premier Central campaign while four members of last season’s squad - Jesse Akubuine, Patrick Casey, Connor Furlong and Ryan Hughes - have all agreed to remain at Hayden Road.

Diamonds began pre-season with a 3-3 draw at Kempston Rovers on Saturday as Burgess ran the rule over a number of trialists and two other players from last season - goalkeeper Dean Snedker and Nathan Tshikuna were also included in the squad.

Tshikuna and Furlong were both on target in the friendly and Diamonds will step things up this evening when they take on Sky Bet League One side Milton Keynes Dons at Hayden Road.

Speaking about his own new deal, Burgess said: “I am delighted to have signed a one-year contract with the club.

“In the short time I have been here I have built strong relationships with the board both collectively and individually and this is a football club I am proud to be a part of.

“I feel I have come in and made positive changes in-line with the requirements of the board; these requirements align completely with my outlook on how a football club should be run and therefore there is an absolute synergy between myself and the individuals running the club – this made the decision an easy one and it’s a role I will give my absolute everything to, to ensure we progress and develop as a club on the pitch.”

Chairman Ralph Burditt added: “I am delighted that we have agreed a contract with Andy, which is another important step as the club continues to build for the 2022/23 season and beyond.”