Diamonds building some 'momentum' as the fight back for home success

Alex Collard shows his delight after he headed home the late winner for AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Pictures courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds are building some “momentum and belief” after they claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Hitchin Town at Hayden Road.

Having picked up four points from their last two away matches, Diamonds brought that form home as they came from a goal down to see off Hitchin.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Diamonds levelled through Ravi Shamsi on his home debut and then Alex Collard headed home a last-gasp winner to secure the points.

Ravi Shamsi takes the congratulations after he scored Diamonds' equaliser

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road again on Tuesday night when they host Royston Town.

And boss Peaks said: “It wasn’t ideal going a goal behind and we weren’t at our best in the first half.

“We were much better in the second half and to score in the last minute was excellent because it gives us another three points.

“We wanted to back up a couple of good results on the road at home.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy and we have played a lot better but it’s another win that builds a bit of momentum and belief.

“It’s a sign of a decent team when they don’t play their best but still find a way to win, which is what we did.

“Hitchin gave it a go and I am sure it was another good game for the neutral but I want us to win games of football and we have done that and it sets us up for another on Tuesday.”