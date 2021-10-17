Diamonds boss Peaks frustrated at a lack of consistency

Ben Diamond was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds but his goal proved in vain as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Alvechurch

Andy Peaks admitted he is frustrated at the lack of consistency in performance of his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Alvechurch.

Just a few days removed from an entertaining 1-1 draw with Rushall Olympic, Diamonds slipped to defeat in the second of four home matches in a row at Hayden Road.

They trailed to Nick Clayton-Phillips goal at the break before Ben Diamond levelled things up just before the hour.

However, Diamonds were hit again with 12 minutes to go as Zak Brown grabbed what proved to be the winner.

The loss, which was Diamonds’ fifth of the season in 11 league matches, has left them in the bottom half of the table.

And boss Peaks said: “We didn’t play particularly well, we were very lethargic especially in the first half.

“We were a bit better in the second half and I think Alvechurch only had three shots so defensively we were okay but we weren’t good enough offensively.

“We have had more chances than them but individual errors have cost us and our general play wasn’t good enough.

“We didn’t look open, we defended well as a team and created chances but didn’t take them and, at 1-1, we were in the ascendency and didn’t score and then they hit us.

“It’s the same old thing, we can’t seem to find any consistency in our performances with the same players playing.

“Everyone is disappointed yet we could have watched the same game, won 2-1 and then we’re sitting in a good position. It’s a fine line.

“We need to find a way to win games like this. If we’d had that performance and won 2-1 then I wouldn’t be that bothered because we have played well at times this season and not won.”