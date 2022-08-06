Diamonds boss Burgess ‘relatively happy’ to get up and running

Dean Snedker was the hero for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in their goalless draw with Needham Market on the opening day of the season

Diamonds were indebted to man-of-the-match Dean Snedker for a series of saves to keep the visitors at bay while Burgess’ team went close themselves with debutant Jenson Cooper hitting the post in the first half.

But, with a clean sheet and a first point on the board, Burgess was content with the final outcome.

“We rode our luck at times, they had some decent chances and Sneds (Snedker) was very good in goal and made some good saves,” the Diamonds boss said.

“But we had our own chances in the first half, we hit the post through Jenson so it was one of those that perhaps could have gone either way.

“We need to be better in advanced areas at times and keep hold of the ball better.

“The overall picture in terms of a clean sheet and a point on the board is that it’s got us going.

“There’s lots of things to take away. There were lots of positives and lots of things we can be better at but, overall, I am relatively happy.”

Burgess, meanwhile, paid special tribute to Snedker as he showed just why Diamonds had been so keen to keep him at the club this summer.

“We were desperate to keep him, we were very patient with him throughout the summer,” Burgess added.

“It was vital for lots of reasons that we kept him and today showed why we have because he made some fabulous saves.