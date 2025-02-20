Determined Doughboys aim to bounce back to winning ways after Racing Club reverse

Gary Stohrer made his Wellingborough Town debut on Saturday

Wellingborough Town will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Darlaston Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Jake Stone's side suffered only a third defeat in their past 13 games when they were beaten 2-0 at old rivals Racing Club Warwick last weekend, dropping to eighth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Doughboys will be keen to quickly respond to that setback, and they travel knowing if they win at Darlaston they will leapfrog their hosts and rise to seventh in the table.

Darlaston are in good form themselves, as they have lost just one of their past seven games, and on Saturday were 1-0 winners at 10th-placed Sutton Coldfield.

Their one to watch at the moment is Aaron Bishop, who is Darlaston’s 10-goal top-scorer this season – with five of those coming in his past four matches!

Behind Bishop in the goals charts are Kieran Cook and James Rowland with nine apiace – altough the latter hasn’t scored since November 2.

The two sides met previously at the Dog & Duck back in November, with the Doughboys fighting back from being 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2, with Joseph Blowers netting a last-minute equaliser.

At Racing Club last weekend, the home side won it thanks to an Andre Williams strike on 34 minutes and then a 63rd-minute effort from Kyle Barnett.

The match saw experienced central midfielder Gary Stohrer make his debut for the Doughboys on dual registration from Kettering Town.

Stohrer has since announced his departure from the Poppies, after playing more than 250 games for the Latimer Park club.

The 32-year-old spent seven years with Kettering, where he was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame, and spent time on loan at UCL side Daventry Town earlier this season.