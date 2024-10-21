Brilliant Doughboys deliver first-half goal rush, but Diamonds slide to defeat

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds# 3-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

A stunning first-half performance saw Wellingborough Town claim an emphatic 5-0 win over Racing Club Warwick in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

Jake Stone’s side went into the game off the back of two defeats on the spin, but they rediscovered their form in spectacular style at the Dog & Duck.

Jordan Graham set the ball rolling with his first goal for the club on 25 minutes, before three goals in the space of 12 minutes ended the match as a contest.

Jessie Obeng netted the second on 34 minutes, with Will Jones making it 3-0 three minutes later.

Jordan Graham opened the scoring for Wellingborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

A brilliant first-half performance was capped off by Jack O’Connor’s goal to make it 4-0 in stoppage time.

The Doughboys made it 5-0 deep into stoppage time at the end of the game, with Neo Richard-Noel on target.

The win sees Borough rise up to 10th in the table, and sees them move three places above county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were beaten 3-0 at home by Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

Diamonds were 2-0 down at the break, with Simeon Cobourne netting both, with Khalsa wrapping the points up with a third 15 minutes from time.

Both the Doughboys and Diamonds are in action on Tuesday night.

Wellingborough are on the road at Coventry Sphinx, while Diamonds go to struggling Rugby Town, the Valley sliding into the relegation zone with a 5-1 hammering at rock-bottom Hinckley LRFC on Saturday.