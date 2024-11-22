Bragging rights up for grabs as Diamonds and Doughboys resume derby day rivalry

Action from an AFC Rushden & Diamonds versus Wellingborough derby day in 2014 (Picture: Alison Bagley)

​It’s the big derby day at Hayden Road on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in almost 10 years, neighbours AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Wellingborough Town will meet in a league encounter.

It is eighth versus 10th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, with two places and just two points separating the sides ahead of the big showdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be the first league clash between the clubs since 2015, when they were both in the United Counties League Premier Division and it is sure to be a lively encounter.​

Doughboys boss Jake Stone led his team to promotion and a return to Step 4 by winning the UCL last season, and he can’t wait to take on Diamonds.

"I know a lot of the lads there, a lot of their lads know me,” said Stone.

"I don't know the gaffer (Michael Harriman), but I know the assistant Dan Porter and I know a lot of their lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is going to be interesting, it is going to be a good game played in a good atmosphere and we will see.

"We want to come away with three points but we know it won’t be easy.”

Diamonds have enjoyed slightly the better start to the season, although they were on the wrong end of a 5-1 hammering at Racing Club Warwick last weekend, but Harriman is expecting a difficult afternoon for his side.

"Current form often goes out of the window in local derbies and it’s all about what we do on the day,” said the Rushden boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wellingborough have a lot of experienced players who have played at a higher level.

"They’ll want to play attractive football, but you can’t always do that at Hayden Road."

The last time the sides met in the league was in April, 2015, with a crowd of 899 turning out to watch at the Dog & Duck – the ground both teams were using at the time.

Diamonds were on their way to winning the UCL title, and cruised into a 4-0 lead by half-time.

They added a further three goals after the break to seal the victory, with Liam Dolman and Scott Joseph both scoring twice, while there was one apiece for Jack Ashton, Matt Gearing and Tom Lorraine.