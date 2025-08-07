Boss Stone hoping for Doughboys progression but wary of ‘unknown’ opposition

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone has been pleased with his side's progress in pre-season

Boss Jake Stone is targeting progression from his Wellingborough Town team in the new season, but admits the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division is going to be something of 'an unknown' in the opening weeks and months of the campaign.

The Doughboys finished an impressive eighth place in their first season back at Step 4 last season, and Stone's target is to try and improve on that over the coming 10 months.

But the Borough boss won't be making any bold predictions, as it is a division that has seen a lot of change over the summer, with teams being relegated from Step 3, promoted from Step 5, and also been moved sideways during restructuring.

The Doughboys kick of the new campaign with a trip to Loughborough Students on Saturday, and looking ahead to the season, Stone said: "We finished eighth last year and were a surprise package for most.

"I think a couple of things have changed though. One is that we won’t be seen as underdogs as much, and another is the fact the league has changed so much since last season.

"There are eight new teams in the division this year, with the promotions, relegations and sidewards movements, which is mad to think!

"So the league as a whole is going to be so different and an unknown.

"To predict anything at this point is difficult. I think on the pitch we are stronger for sure but let’s see what the season brings.

"I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think we could improve, but lots of factors come into play to make sure that happens."

As well as the make up of the league changing, so has the Doughboys' squad, with a clutch of new players being drafted in over the close season, and Stone feels they are going to need time to properly settle.

Borough started their season with a 3-0 FA Cup win at United Counties League side Deeping Rangers on Saturday, and Stone revealed: "We had eight new players in the squad, and six starting against Deeping.

"So it is going to take some time to get things right. I’d like to think in a months’ time, things will feel a lot more comfortable for all the new lads."

The Doughboys went into the game at Deeping off the back of an unbeaten pre-season campaign, and although that pleased Stone, he knows it doesn't mean anything once the real thing starts.

"We are happy with how our performances have been throughout pre-season," said the Doughboys boss.

"We all know that pre-season results mean nothing, but the fact we have gone unbeaten can sometimes produce a positive mentality.

"The thing is that it's vital you use that in the right way when it comes to the real league campaign.

"I have had pre-seasons in past where you lose lots of games and then win the first three in the league, and then visa versa you can go and win all pre-season and then lose first couple of games.

"Against Deeping I felt we played okay. I am glad to have got through to the next round of the FA Cup and its always positive to score three away from home and have a clean sheet.

"But we certainly need to play better when it comes to Loughborough on Saturday."

After Saturday's trip to Loughborough, Wellingborough play their first home league game of the season against Rugby Town next Tuesday (Aug 12).

They will then host Bourne Town in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup at the Dog & Duck on Saturday, August 16.