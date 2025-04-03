Boss Stone has ‘no regrets’ over Doughboys’ exuberant derby day celebrations

The Wellingborough Town players show their delight after Tom Iaciofano's last-gasp winner against AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Rib Wobb)

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone has defended his staff and players’ 'over the top' celebrations following Saturday's last-gasp derby day winner in the clash against AFC Rushden & Diamonds, saying he has 'no regrets'.

Tom Iaciofano's moment of magic five minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game secured a 1-0 win for the Doughboys against their county neighbours in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The goal, which ended a run of six matches without a win for Borough, sparked wild celebrations on and off the pitch at the Dog & Duck, something that irked Diamonds boss Michael Harriman.

The former Northampton Town defender called the scenes 'very over the top' and suggested some in the Doughboys camp should have showed more 'professionalism and humility' in that moment.

Harriman said: "The celebrations at the end of the game and in the changing rooms afterwards probably sums up where they are as a club.

"They have probably underachieved this year with their massive budget and the amount of money they have spent, and my team have done what we needed to do and more.

"It means something to beat Rushden & Diamonds and I get that, but their celebrations were very over the top, and a little bit of professionalism and humility wouldn't go amiss sometimes."

But Stone said: "Saturday was important for us, most importantly it was about getting back to winning ways, however that would come.

"We were not at our best and certainly wasn’t the greatest of games for the neutral. But it was one hell of an ending.

"Were our celebrations 'over the top'? Not a chance.

"If you can’t celebrate a last-minute winner in a derby game, then we should all not bother! It’s what football is all about… so no regrets whatsoever about that."

Stone had talked up the derby element of the showdown ahead of the game, feeling the previous meeting between the clubs that are separated by just five miles had lacked any edge.

A crowd just shy of 800 turned out at the Dog & Duck at the weekend, and although Stone admitted his pre-match comments were made to fire up his players, he doesn't feel the next meeting between the sides will need any sort of talking up.

"It was fairly obvious last week I was trying to get more spice added to the game," said Stone.

"But I think with the way it was won, and the celebrations, I am sure the next game will have even more on it and I won’t have to say a thing.

"So hopefully the rivalry continues to grow, and both clubs need it. It's good for the league and it's good for Northamptonshire."

The win means the Doughboys sit ninth in the table, but saw them move eight points ahead of 14th-placed Diamonds in the Midlands Division with five matches of the season remaining.

Iaciofano's goal was a rare moment of real quality in a stop-start game as he kept his composure to strike a sweet shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with his left foot.

Earlier, Brett Solkhon had also seen a penalty well saved by Diamonds keeper Adam Harrison.

The Doughboys are back in action on Saturday when they travel to bottom-of-the-table Grantham, who will be relegated if they fail to win the game.