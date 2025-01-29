Boss Jake Stone rewarded with new contract at Wellingborough Town

Boss Jake Stones has put pen to paper on a new deal at Wellingborough Town (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​​Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him stay in charge at the Dog & Duck until the summer of 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doughboys manager has done a superb job, leading the club to the United Counties League Premier Division South title last season.

This term he has guided Borough to the fringes of the promotion play-off race in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and he has been rewarded for his efforts with a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jake's commitment to the club has been second to none and he deserves this commitment from the club," said chairman Mark Darnell.

Action from the Doughboys' draw with Lye last Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

"He has been involved at the club since 2018, managing around 250 games, and guiding us to the league and cup double and promotion last season.

"In our first season at Step Four, our first target was to retain our status in the NPL Midlands Division, which looks to have been achieved after only slightly more than half of the games.

"We have established a strong working relationship with Jake and his coaching team, and are pleased to give this recognition and have Jake commit to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to see what the remainer of this season and future seasons bring with Jake and his management team."

The Doughboys remained eight in the NPL table after a 0-0 draw with Lye Town at the Dog & Duck last Saturday.

This weekend, Borough are on the road as they travel to second-from-bottom Rugby Town.