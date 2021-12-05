Ben Diamond celebrates after he opened the scoring in AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-1 victory at Hitchin Town. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds got things right at both ends of the pitch as they made it three wins in a row with a 2-1 success at bottom club Hitchin Town.

It’s now five victories in the last six Southern League Premier Central matches for Peaks’ team - a run of form that has sent them firmly into the top 10.

Ben Diamond opened the scoring with a volley from a corner before Ty Deacon doubled the advantage with his third goal in two games.

Hitchin hit back through Callum Stead 10 minutes into the second half but Diamonds saw things out to ensure the fine recent form continued.

“It’s particularly nice for me and the players because we have always had that belief in our little bubble,” Diamonds boss Peaks said.

“When things weren’t going well for us at the start of the season during a time when anyone who knows anything about football would have realised it was going to be a tough start, it was a case of finding a system that kept us in games.

“But I always felt that when we got a run of games like we’ve had in the last two months then we would pick points up.

“We have done exactly that and the boys are getting more and more confident.

“There are a few youngsters who are getting better and better and, all of a sudden, we are looking at the league in December and we are delighted with where we’re sitting.

“I am delighted with the three points. We got a great goal off the training ground from a corner and then Ty has scored another good goal.

“Hitchin put us under a lot of pressure in the second half. They got a fortunate goal and that lifted them and put some doubts in our heads.

“It’s a good win. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy there because it never is and I watched Hitchin the week before and they shouldn’t be bottom of the league, I am sure they will get some results eventually.

“I thought we showed both sides of it. We showed we are a bit more attacking than we have been in the last 10 games, we look a threat all the time. And, equally, we were resolute when we had to be.”

There was a significant departure from Hayden Road during last week with Diamonds’ record leading goalscorer Tom Lorraine making the move to Daventry Town, for whom he made his debut in their 2-1 defeat at Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands this weekend.

Lorraine hit his 100th goal for the club in October having first joined Diamonds back in 2014.

And Peaks admitted it was an emotional decision for everyone involved.

“Me and Shanks (Lorraine) had been speaking for a couple of weeks and it’s an emotional one for both of us because he has been part of everything I have done here and he’s the one person who I can trust as much as anyone and that’s a fact,” the Diamonds boss added.

“Parky (Daventry manager Arron Parkinson) wanted to take him and all I have said to Shanks is that wherever I am, whether it’s here or somewhere else, he is always welcome to be with me whether it’s as a player, assistant-manager, coach, chairman or secretary!

“He is just one of those people I would always have with me. We will speak regularly, we are on great terms and it was a football decision more than anything.