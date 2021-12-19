AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Peaks full of praise for 'fantastic' players

Ty Deacon celebrates with his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team-mates after he put them in front in the 2-1 victory at Royston Town. Pictures courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks described his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players as “fantastic” as they maintained their impressive recent form with a fine 2-1 success at Royston Town.

Diamonds made it seven wins from their last nine matches as they avenged a 3-1 defeat to the same opponents at Hayden Road back in September.

Ty Deacon, with his fifth goal since joining the club, and a Nathan Tshikuna penalty - his fifth goal in his last seven outings - put Diamonds 2-0 up at Garden Walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, although Royston pulled a goal back through Scott Bridges, Peaks’ team saw things out to move up to sixth place in the Southern League Premier Central table and to within six points of the play-off places.

“I felt like they bullied us in the home game,” the delighted Diamonds manager said.

“I know we made mistakes but they were big, strong and physical and I said that to the boys before the game this time that we would have to stand up and be counted and win that physical battle.

“We played some good stuff at times when we had the ball and when we had to dig deep and defend and get blocks in we did that as well.

Nathan Tshikuna scores what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot

“It was almost a follow up to the other night at Tamworth and, overall, I couldn’t knock any of our lads. They were fantastic.

“Royston play a certain way so they’re always going to have a go at you.

“They were quite direct so it was a case of us having to defend well and then, when we had the ball, we looked a threat.

“They had a lot of corners and they were putting balls into the box when it was 2-1 but we still had good chances on the break.

“We could have got a third goal to kill it off but equally, we still had to defend well to keep them out.”

The impressive run his team have been on hasn’t come as a huge surprise to Peaks and he now believes he has a squad that is “hungry”.

Diamonds now have a break until they head to title contenders Peterborough Sports on December 27,

And Peaks added: “I am absolutely delighted because I could see this sort of run happening.

“The players we have got in have helped us and we have found a way to play with the boys we have got.

“We have players who can hurt other teams if we defend well.

“We had a tough start and I always felt we would get better as things progressed. You can never be certain but good results breed confidence and what we have now is a group that is hungry.