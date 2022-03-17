AFC Rushden & Diamonds begin the search for new Chair

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have begun the process of finding their club’s new Chair.

Current chairman Ralph Burditt confirmed last year that he would be standing down after 10 years in the role.

Diamonds are now getting plans in place to have a new chair nominated so that the appointment can be ratified by members at the club’s annual meeting in July.

Hayden Road

In a statement released today (Thursday), the club said: “The time has now come for the selection and appointment of a new Chair to lead the club into the next phase of its evolution.

“It is an exciting opportunity to take on this hugely important leadership role as the club progresses on and off the field.

“The Chair is an important voluntary role providing leadership and direction to the board as well as being the focal point, internally and externally, of the club.

“The Chair plays an integral role in shaping the club while holding board members to account on behalf of club members in delivering the Strategic Plan.

“The Chair’s duties include chairing the governance and strategy board, AGMs, and fans’ forums, but the Chair must be flexible, able to act proactively when faced with emerging events affecting the club. The most recent example being the successful appointment of a new interim first team management group.

“To be effective, candidates should be able to demonstrate comparable, transferable experience in previous professional, charitable, community, sporting, or volunteering roles.

“They are expected to have a mix of skills including strategic leadership, board governance, management support, commercial acumen, communication, and stakeholder engagement.”

With a tight timescale, the board at Hayden Road are asking potential candidates to express their interest by April 8.

Potential candidates will then be invited for longer-form discussion in April so a recommendation can be made to the existing board on May 16.