Pace bowler White delighted to get his chance to shine for Steelbacks

Steelbacks seam bowler Jack White

The seamer has found first-team chances very hard to come by so far this summer, not playing his first match until mid-July when he was selected for the Championship clash at Glamorgan.

He has now also been given an opportunity in the Royal London One Day Cup, and has grasped it with some style.

White started with an eye-catching performance in the rained off match against Yorkshire at Scarborough, taking three for 38, and he went one better in Sunday’s eight-wicket win over Derbyshire.

White raced in to claim four for 20 to set up the victory, making it two career-bests in two innings, and White said: “It has been great to get an opportunity in this competition, and I guess that’s what they said it was all about.

“We actually sat down at the start and had a meeting, and said our goal was to win it.

“I missed out in the first game before getting in for the second. You need a bit of luck, but I bowled well and did alright and it has been great, and I have really enjoyed it.”

So, having sat through almost four months of the season without playing, did he feel under extra pressure when he did finally get on the field?

“When you haven’t played and you do get in you think ‘I have got to do well to try and stay in the side’, and it does add a little bit (of pressure),” said White.

“But you need to relax and enjoy it I guess, and then you will play your best cricket.

“It is a good set of lads, we have a good laugh and we get on well, and that makes a big difference as well.

“I have had a bit of luck, but I have bowled well so I am really pleased.”

The Steelbacks now face a busy seven days as they play their final four One Day Cup Group B games, starting at Edgbaston against Birmingham Bears on Friday (start 11am).

And White says the Steelbacks are targeting silverware, despite losing key man Graeme White to The Hundred.

“I guess we have not lost as many as some clubs (to The Hundred), but it is brilliant for Whitey to get selected, and well deserved,” he said

“But we have got Kegs (Simon Kerrigan) to come in, and he is a great player so there is plenty of depth in the squad and we are absolutely aiming to win it.