Northants draft in Nottinghamshire leg-spinner on two-game loan deal

Calvin Harrison (photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Nottinghamshire leg-spinner Calvin Harrison has joined Northamptonshire on a two-game loan deal.

The 26-year-old will be available for selection immediately and will be involved in Northamptonshire's next Rothesay County Championship Division Two fixture, away to Lancashire from Friday.

"This is a good opportunity for me to keep developing, by being able to play and perform in match situations." Harrison said.

"The chance to do that at first-team level over the next couple of Championship rounds will benefit everyone."

Northamptonshire head coach Darren Lehmann said: "Calvin Harrison comes in on loan from Notts for a couple of games, he came down to training yesterday and spent some time here.

"He's an excellent young man so we're looking forward to him giving us some variety with the ball, especially at Old Trafford."