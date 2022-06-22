Finals Day line-ups for NCL T20 Championship and Cup are confirmed

A Kislingbury batsman is bowled in their defeat to Overstone Park on Saturday but Kislingbury still booked their place in Finals Day of the NCL T20 Championship. Picture by Finbarr Carroll

Just three of the 10 scheduled matches in the final round robin stage were able to go ahead last Saturday as the rain put paid to a number of teams’ chances.

Desborough were able to secure top spot in the final group after they managed to squeeze in a three-run win over Finedon.

The only other games to go ahead saw Overstone Park beat Kislingbury by 76 runs while Brigstock claimed an eight-wicket victory over Peterborough Town in a reduced-overs contest.

Four clubs secured their places in Finals Day of the NCL T20 Cup on Tuesday night.

The closest quarter-final clash came at Northampton Road where Loddington & Mawsley edged out hosts Kettering Town.

Batting first, Kettering were bowled for 91 in 16.3 overs with James Parker (30) and Guven Kooner (25) scoring well while Ben Roughan (4-16) and Calum Plowright (3-30) did the damage with the ball.

Loddington were indebted to opener Max Levin who batted throughout for an unbeaten 43 but it wasn’t until he was joined by Ryan Hawthorn (21no) that they were able to finish the job after the Kettering attack led by Jaskaran Singh (3-28) ensured wickets fell at regular intervals.

Division One leaders Wollaston booked their spot with a seven-wicket success at Northampton Saints.

Joshua Steggles, Chris Perry and Harry Broome all took two wickets as Saints were bowled out for 83 and Wollaston chased down the total in comfortable fashion thanks to an unbroken stand between Lewis Northrow (42no) and Elliott Burne (27no).

Finedon Dolben 2nd also went through with a seven-wicket victory over Thrapston.

Batting first, Thrapston reached 121-7 with Thomas Hollingsworth (42) top-scoring while Chris Todd took 3-12.

And Dolben cruised home after opener Shaynan Patel had cracked 63 before Nathan Piper (28no) finished the job on 125-3.