These are the five most iconic Ninja products that are on sale right now in May 2024. Photos by Ninja.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Savvy shoppers are in luck as many appliances from kitchen gadget giants Ninja are currently on sale.

In the world of kitchen gadgets, Ninja has carved out the top spot for itself, well-known for its robust and multi-use tools. If you’ve found yourself thinking your air-fryer is looking a little tired, or if you’ve always wanted to have an at-home ice cream maker, now is the time to strike as lots of Ninja’s most popular products are currently available at discounted prices.

We’ve picked the top five Ninja items you can buy on sale now, along with all of the details you need to know about them. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

1. One of Ninja’s most viral products, the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Maker is available at a bargain price of only £164.99. In this bundle, you get seven ice cream tubs included too, that’s enough to make a tasty pot of ice cream every day of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Maker. Photo by Ninja.

I’ve had one of these for a few months now, and there’s nothing better than being able to have ice cream on demand whenever you feel like it. You can also make gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls and milkshakes too. It’s never been easier to make ice cream from scratch. All you have to do is fill a tub with ingredients, let it sit in the freezer for 24 hours, then process it with the Ninja CREAMi. You can even add in toppings with the mix-ins setting too, which evenly distributes any toppings of your choice, think chocolate chips, sprinkles, nuts and sweets.

2. If you fancy yourself as a stellar host, Ninja’s Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker is currently on sale for £50 less than the retail price at £299.

Ninja’s Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker. Photo by Ninja.

This appliance looks perfect for summer garden parties, and boasts an impressive eight cooking functions including Pizza, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Top Heat, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. It also cooks pizzas in under three minutes and you can make any style of pizza you want from artisan and thin to deep pan and calzone. It’s Woodfire Technology with an integrated smoker box that burns natural wood pellets means pizzas have authentic smoky flavours.

3. The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK. You can snag everyone’s favourite kitchen appliance, the air fryer, at a discounted price of £99.99 right now. It’s the quick, easy and healthy way to cook because of the little oil it requires, cooking food up to 50% faster than fan ovens.

The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK. Photo by Ninja.

Lots of people have turned to air fryers to help them save some money on their energy bills during the cost of living crisis, and with this one at such a good price, you’ll be saving even more money. This one has four cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Reheat and the 3.8 L basket can fit a 1.35kg chicken or 900g of french fries. This particular model also comes with a two year guarantee, see Ninja Guarantee Terms & Conditions.

4. If you want to be able to do more than just air fry, then this Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L at £ 139.00 could be for you.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L. Photo by Ninja.

At almost £100 off of the normal price, one pot does the lot! It can be used as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker and can steam, bake/roast, sear/saute, grill, yoghurt and dehydrate. My dad has had one for a little over a year now and while the air fryer function is well loved amongst his children, he uses it to make his own natural yoghurt all the time.

5. If your saucepans are looking a bit well-used, this Ninja ZEROSTICK 20cm Saucepan could be exactly what you are looking for at only £34.99.

Ninja ZEROSTICK 20cm Saucepan. Photo by Ninja.

This space-saving pan with a tempered glass lid is completely zero stick, chip or flake with the Ninja ZEROSTICK range being up to twenty times tougher than traditional non-stick pans meaning that you can use very little to no oil when cooking.

Suitable for all hob types including induction, this pan is also scratch resistant, metal utensil safe, dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 260 degrees celsius.