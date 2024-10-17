Dangbei N2 projector review: We test the latest portable projector to hit the market

The Dangbei N2 is well suited to impromptu film nights

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been testing a portable projector that has built-in streaming services, including Netflix

Mini projector technology has come so far in the last few years, that we're now faced with a dizzying array of choices if we're shopping for a compact, powerful HD beamer that can display on a screen up to 120".

I've tested a few now, and the latest one I've hooked up is the brand new Dangbei N2, one a handful of portable projectors to come with a fully-licensed Netflix app built in.

Portable projectors can be as small as a Coke can, or large enough to not fit in hand luggage, but the N2 sits somewhere in the middle. You could plausibly carry it in a rucksack, but there are smaller and neater units for camping.

Although indoor use is its main purpose, and it handles a large room well. It can project out up to three metres, and its 400 ISO lumen lamp gives it 1080p and HDR10, so it has no trouble playing full HD movies.

The N2 will work fine outdoors, if you have a power source | Dangbei

The native Netflix logs in quickly and works flawlessly, with hotkeys preloaded on the N2's natty little remote control. There are also buttons for Prime Video and Youtube.

The pair of 6w speakers built in give you Dolby Audio sound, which is punchy enough for a small space, and there's an external aux socket, so you can plug a speaker system or soundbar in if you prefer.

It also has the latest Bluetooth and it connects through WiFi so you can hook it up to smart devices for mirroring or casting. All done through the super-stable Linux platform.

The N2 also has USB and HDMI ports, which means you could also plug in a Chromecast or Firestick to enhance your range of apps - but there's not really much need, the major streaming services are already there.

It features a new AI-based setup mode, called InstanPro which uses sensors and a camera to intelligently balance the image on the screen. The auto focus and auto keystoning is actually the best I've used on a projector of this type.

There's no built-in battery, but its power consumption is kept surprisingly low, so it's perfectly possible to run this off a power bank - if you can find one man enough to last you for an entire movie, that is.

A clever stand is available that lets you project onto ceilings | Dangbei

It's currently priced at £439 on Amazon, but I spotted a £160 coupon on there when I checked, so you might be able to save a lot of money off the original price. And, if you can, it really is superb value.

Dangbei really has produced a charming little projector in the N2. It's something of a highlight of a wide range of compact projectors you could carry around with you, and it'd be just as well-suited to a living room or bedroom.

While it features a natty little pop-out stand, there's a better stand being made available soon which features a 210° tilt range, allowing you to project images onto walls, screens, or even the ceiling.

Netflix integration is a welcome, if not unique, addition, but as a standalone device, it's one of the smartest smart projectors I've ever tested. Top marks.