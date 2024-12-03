Black Friday pricing for this Google Nest smart thermostat has stayed in place

Google's Nest Thermostat learns your heating routine and then makes it more efficient | Google

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Smart thermostats are a great way to save money heating your home - and the Black Friday deal hasn’t stopped on Google’s superb Nest device just yet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday has been and gone, but the deals are sticking around if you know where to look, and one of the hangers-on we've spotted this morning is a huge saving on this Google Nest smart thermostat.

We don't know how long this deal will carry on for, we didn't expect it to stick around, but if you're quick, you might be able to bag a bargain.

Google's Nest thermostat is now in its third generation, and it's one of a number on the market that link up to your boiler and carve out a more careful heating pattern.

The "learning" element monitors how you heat your home, and the patterns that emerge can help the thermostat tailor schedules to ensure you're never wasting energy, and you're always using the optimal amount of gas or oil.

The Amazon deal is for the stylish black and copper version | Amazon

Google's Nest devices are among the most popular smart thermostats on the market, and they're a really useful way of using smart technology to take control over your central heating.

One of its most useful skills is to completely shut your heating down while you're out, using your smartphone's GPS to monitor your movements. And then you can turn it back on remotely so you have a warm home when you return.

It will also learn how long it takes to heat your indoor space, and then ensure you've always got just the right amount of warmth when you need it.

The Google Nest app will give you detailed reports of how much energy you're using and when, and then help you tailor a more efficient schedule. You can even compare your energy savings with friends and family.

Normally these smart thermostats cost £269, but the Black Friday deal brings the price down to £139.99.

Amazon is one of the few online stores keeping the price this low, and you can have any colour you like as long as it's black and copper. The other colours are at the full price.

If you did want a white one, the only other deal we can find is at Toolstation, which also has them on at £139.99 - and you can click and collect there.

Do bear in mind that, while it's perfectly possible to install a smart thermostat by yourself, it might be wise to call in a professional to help.

This obviously adds to the cost of the investment, but you'll be accessing live wires, so if you're not sure what you're doing, don't take a risk.