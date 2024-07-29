Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alongside Tom Daley’s mother Debbie Daley, his husband Dustin Lance Black and their children were in the stands at the Paris Olympics 2024 to see him take silver alongside partner Noah Williams in the men’s synchronised 10m platform final.

Tom Daley has won his fifth Olympic medal and was supported at the Paris Olympics 2024 by not only his mum Debbie Daley, husband Dustin Lance Black but also by his children who were wearing a t-shirt with Tom Daley’s face on the front and ‘That’s my papa’ written on the back of it.

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black first met at a dinner party in Los Angeles in 2013, the couple have a 20 year age gap, Tom is 30 and Dustin is 50 and Tom has previously said: “One thing I learned early on is not care what other people think.”

Where did Tom Daley meet husband Dustin Lance Black, how many kids do they have and age difference explained (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The couple married at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor in Devon in 2017 and in a social media post at the time, Tom Daley said: “Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!” Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black, who won the best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film Milk, and Tom Daley announced their engagement in 2015.

Tom Daley discussed their relationship on Attitude Magazine’s podcast and revealed that “For example we went long distance for a very, very, long time: he was in LA, I was living in London. We would spend sometimes five weeks apart. And it’s something that was really, really tough and we’ve had to make massive and dramatic changes in our lives in order to be able to live together and see each other all the time.”

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share two children together, their first son Robin Ray was born via surrogacy on 27 June, 2018, the pair also have a second son, Phoenix Rose.