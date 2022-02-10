LNER launches international website to make travel easier for overseas tourists

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to announce the launch of its new international website,making travel simpler and smarter for overseas customers.

The move aims to make travel easier for overseas tourists (photo: LNER)

The new website coincides with the removal of pre-departure testing and quarantine rules forvaccinated people arriving in England or Scotland from 11 February 2022.

In a move that expands LNER’s global market, customers in 10 countries, including China, Japan, Spain,South Korea and Italy, are among the first to benefit when booking directly online.

LNER’s new search and booking engine offers international customers in those countries an option topurchase train tickets using their language and currency.

The LNER.co.uk website will automatically detect those customers who are searching outside of the UK and will redirect them to the customised site to improve their online booking experience.

LNER has been working with travel tech company, Omio, to develop the site. This hasthe capability to operate in up to 20 languages and 26 currencies.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “Our mission is to transform rail travel, inspiring morepeople to explore the beauty of England and Scotland with our world-class Azuma trains.

The launch of our international website means we are offering our customers the best possible experience throughout their journey from the moment they look to make a reservation, to their journey onboard to the time they arrive at their destination.”