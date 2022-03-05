James Morrison major UK headline tour of refreshed hit songs

James Morrison who is heading out on tour with his greatest hits (photo: Parri Thomas)

Morrison's hits on tour

'One of the great British vocalists' James Morrison will play live all fans' favourites

Best British male Brit award winner in 2007 and a man whose first album in the same year debuted at the top of the UK album charts, James Morrison is back.

Name checked by none other than Paul Weller as “one of the great British vocalists,” Morrison is gearing up to tour and has released a best back catalogue album.

Usually a snapshot of the past, James Morrison’s new Greatest Hits album celebrates where he’s come from, where he’s now at, and what comes next.

The album out now coincides with 15th anniversary of James winning Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.His greatest hits full band shows from March 10 follows a week of intimate acoustic sets.

James Morrison Greatest Hits album out now

The Greatest Hits album is full of refreshed versions of the big moments and all-time favourites from James Morrison’s hugely successful back catalogue. Those songs include Broken Strings, You Give Me Something, I Won’t Let You Go and others which have been revitalised.

What’s more, two brand new songs show that James continues to evolve as an artist. That’s particularly true of the album’s lead single Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?, which spent four weeks on Radio 2’s B-list and accumulated 1000 plays at UK radio.

Next month will see him hit the road for a Greatest Hits full band headline tour, which includes a prestigious London show at the Palladium.

The tour then goes to Europe from late April. Schedule involves co-headlining Kew The Music with Will Young, Wembley Stadium as Westlife special guest, and Blenheim Palace with David Gray.

Tour dates ...

March 10 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

March 11 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

March 12 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

March 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

March 15 – Oxford New Theatre

March 17 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

March 18 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

March 19 – Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

March 21 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

March 22 – Bath Forum

March 25 – Stockton Globe

March 26 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 28 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 29 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 30 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

April 1 – Sheffield City Hall

April 2 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

April 4 – Brighton Dome

April 5 – Reading Hexagon

April 6 – London Palladium

April 8 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

April 9 – Aberdeen Music Hall

April 10 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Greatest Hits track list ...

Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?

Don’t Mess With Love

You Give Me Something (Refreshed)

Broken Strings (Refreshed)

Wonderful World (Refreshed)

I Won’t Let You Go (Refreshed)

You Make It Real (Refreshed)

This Boy (Refreshed)

Precious Love (Refreshed)

Please Don’t Stop The Rain (Refreshed)

Too Late For Lullabies (Refreshed)

My Love Goes On (featuring Joss Stone) (Refreshed)

So Beautiful (Refreshed)

Up (Refreshed)