Documentary Special Airs Saturday: Freeview 262 & Freely 565
Catch a selection of captivating stories from local journalists across the UK - including the story of a campaigner who ran to every Premier League stadium for suicide prevention, knife crime in the Black Country, cold cases, the Cavity Wall Scandal, and much more.
Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 22nd February from 9am to 9pm. Check out the TV schedule below for show timings.
|Documentary
|Time (Saturday 22nd February 2025)
|Matthew's Journey: Every Premier League Stadium
|9am
|Inside The Holiday Inn
|9.30am
|Inside Uncle Joe's Mintballs Factory
|9.45am
|Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma
|10am
|Wheels of Justice: Cycling in the UK
|10.30am
|Damp-Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal
|11am
|Last Orders: The death of nightlife?
|11.45am
|The Street Pastors of Preston
|12.15pm
|Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 1
|2.15pm
|Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 2
|3pm
|Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 3
|4pm
|Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement
|5pm
|Grief: The agony of knife crime in the Black Country
|6pm
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Disappearance of Charlene Downes
|7pm
|True Crime: Revisited: The murder of Sasha Marsden
|8pm
|True Crime: Cold Cases: The Unsolved Murder of John Luper
|8.30pm
|Cutting Deep: The Knife Crime Crisis
|9pm
Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.