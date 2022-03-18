Police have confirmed a 20-year-old woman sadly died in a head-on crash which closed the A45 for more than nine hours on Friday (March 18).

The victim was driving a BMW 1 Series on the single-carriageway stretch between Stanwick and Raunds when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white truck at approximately 1.15am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the woman died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed a woman sadly died in a head-on collision on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds in the early hours of Friday

Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 27 of 18/03/22.