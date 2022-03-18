The A45 is shut both ways between the A6 and A14 on Friday morning

The A45 is closed in both directions in Northamptonshire on Friday (March 18) following a serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene between the A6 Chowns Mill roundabout and the A14 junction at Thrapston.

Reports say a car and a lorry were involved in the collision at around 1.30am.

Crash investigators from Northamptonshire Police are on the scene but the road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning rush hour.

Diversion routes are signposted using the A6 between Chowns Mill and the A14, but drivers are being warned to avoid the Chowns Mill area where the roundabout is said to be gridlocked.