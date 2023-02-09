Warning of further disruption following fire at Kettering garage on Telford Way industrial estate

Businesses on the Telford Way industrial estate in Kettering are being warned that they may be disrupted for some time yet while firefighters continue to deal with the fire in Linnell Way.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Headlands garage this morning (Thursday), which resulted in staff from the garage as well as nearby business Snap-on being evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters are still at the scene this afternoon, but fire bosses are hoping the incident will be resolved in the next few hours.

Fire crews remain at the scene in Linnell Way, Kettering

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “Although the fire is under control, there remains some acetylene cylinders that pose a risk due to how hot they still are, which require us to manage the scene until they are deemed safe.

"We hope the incident will be resolved in the next few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still have a number of appliances and firefighters at the scene, and a 100-metre cordon remains in place.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience that has been caused to local businesses and thank them for their patience and understanding for the disruption they have had while we deal with the incident.

"There remains a high emergency services profile at the scene, and local residents remain advised to avoid the area.”

To see more pictures from the scene of the fire earlier today, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad