All we know so far about the large fire at Headlands garage on Ketttering's Telford Way industrial estate

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene of a fire at a commercial workshop in Linnell Way on Kettering’s Telford Way industrial estate.

Firefighters were first called to a fire at Headlands MOT, servicing and repairs garage just after 11am today (Thursday) with at least five crews in attendance.

Fire crews at the scene in Linnell Way today (Thursday)

This included staff from the garage as well as 130 staff from nearby business Snap-on.

A spokesman for the fire service told the Northants Telegraph: “The fire is under control but a number of cylinders have been heated up and still need to be cooled down.

"Linnell Way remains closed, and Northamptonshire Police are managing traffic near to the industrial estate.

"A number of businesses have been evacuated and no injuries are reported, but the businesses are likely to be disrupted for a while yet - we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we deal with this incident.

"Five fire engines and an aerial appliance remain at the scene, and we would request that residents avoid the area in the coming hours.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

