Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11am this morning

Fire crews are dealing with a fire on Kettering’s Telford Way industrial estate.

The blaze is at Headlands MOT, servicing and repairs garage in Linnell Way with staff evacuated from the site.

Nearby businesses had been asked to stay indoors as at least five fire crews battled the blaze.

Northants Police have cordoned off Linnell Way at its junction with Telford Way to allow firefighters access to the industrial unit.

Kettering fire at Headlands MOT centre and garage

