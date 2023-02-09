Fire crews at the scene of blaze on Kettering's Telford Way industrial estate

Fire crews are dealing with a fire on Kettering’s Telford Way industrial estate.

The blaze is at Headlands MOT, servicing and repairs garage in Linnell Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff have been evacuated from Headlands, as well as 130 staff from Snap-on nearby also being evacuated.

There are at least five fire crews at the scene, including one from Corby, as well as the police.

A cordon has been set up with the road closed at Telford Way by Subway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported seeing black smoke from the blaze, although this has reduced with fire crews dealing with the fire.

A tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue Service says: “We are currently attending a large fire in Linnell Way on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering.

The scene of the fire in Kettering

"Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad