News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire crews at the scene of blaze on Kettering's Telford Way industrial estate

Staff have been evacuated from at least two businesses

By Sam Wildman and Alison Bagley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fire crews are dealing with a fire on Kettering’s Telford Way industrial estate.

The blaze is at Headlands MOT, servicing and repairs garage in Linnell Way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff have been evacuated from Headlands, as well as 130 staff from Snap-on nearby also being evacuated.

Most Popular

There are at least five fire crews at the scene, including one from Corby, as well as the police.

A cordon has been set up with the road closed at Telford Way by Subway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported seeing black smoke from the blaze, although this has reduced with fire crews dealing with the fire.

A tweet from Northants Fire and Rescue Service says: “We are currently attending a large fire in Linnell Way on the Telford Way Industrial Estate in Kettering.

The scene of the fire in Kettering

"Please avoid the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here for more pictures from the scene.

The scene of the fire in Kettering
KetteringCorby