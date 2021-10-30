Kettering teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after man dies in crash

An 18-year-old Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a fatal crash last night (Friday, October 29).

A Fiat Punto was involved in a collision on Pytchley Lane, also known as Kettering Road, between Pytchley and Kettering at around 10.15pm.

A man, who was the front seat passenger, was declared dead at the scene while the suspect was taken to hospital for minor injuries but has since been released into police custody.

The crash was on the road between Kettering and Pytchley, known as Pytchley Lane or Kettering Road. Photo: Google

Collision investigators from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has relevant dash-cam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting reference number 21000630843.