Person dies after Fiat Punto crash near Kettering as police appeal for witnesses

A person has died after a Fiat Punto crashed near Kettering last night (Friday, November 29), with police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Kettering Road in Pytchley, according to a Northamptonshire Police's serious collision investigation unit tweet.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted last night that the crash was on Pytchley Road in Kettering.

The road was closed following the crash, with drivers asked to avoid the area, but it has since reopened.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage should call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 referring to incident number 557.