Kettering single-vehicle crash causes late-night road closure while emergency services dealt with scene
Road now open but drivers were asked to avoid the area
A crash in Kettering caused the road to be closed while the emergency services attended the scene last night (Friday, October 29).
A single vehicle was involved in the incident on Pytchley Lane shortly before 10.15pm, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"We're currently at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Pytchley Lane, #Kettering, which occurred shortly before 10.15pm tonight, October 29," it tweeted at around 11.20pm.
"The road will be closed while emergency services remain on scene - please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Thank you."
The road has since reopened. A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said no further details are available at this time.