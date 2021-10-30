Kettering single-vehicle crash causes late-night road closure while emergency services dealt with scene

Road now open but drivers were asked to avoid the area

By Jack Duggan
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 10:14 am

A crash in Kettering caused the road to be closed while the emergency services attended the scene last night (Friday, October 29).

A single vehicle was involved in the incident on Pytchley Lane shortly before 10.15pm, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"We're currently at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Pytchley Lane, #Kettering, which occurred shortly before 10.15pm tonight, October 29," it tweeted at around 11.20pm.

Pytchley Lane, Kettering. Photo: Google

"The road will be closed while emergency services remain on scene - please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Thank you."

The road has since reopened. A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said no further details are available at this time.

